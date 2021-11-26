Odyssey Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,045.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $284,045.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00233695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

