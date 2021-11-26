Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.72 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

