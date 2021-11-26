Offshift Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00005796 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $262,970.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

