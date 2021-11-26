Offshift Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and $134,794.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.32 or 0.98671387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00634388 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.