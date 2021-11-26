OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Up 20.1% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $336,636.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

