OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $634.61 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $23.85 or 0.00043887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00233288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

