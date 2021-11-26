Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 25.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $89,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.83 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

