Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 9,800 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $247,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 695,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.