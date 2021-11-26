Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.83% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $99,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMEG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

