Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.09

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.09 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 32,037,337 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.09. The stock has a market cap of £53.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.