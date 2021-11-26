Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.98

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 93498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.