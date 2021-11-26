Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Oncorus worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 118,625 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $5.85 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

