Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Million

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post sales of $1.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.15 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

