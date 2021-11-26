One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 80,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.