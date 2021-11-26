One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 80,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.
