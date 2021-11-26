OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 21,879 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ONEW traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,657. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

