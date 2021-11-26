Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Onto Innovation worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,776,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.