Ontology Gas (ONG) Achieves Market Cap of $292.50 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $292.50 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,077,326 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

