Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $855.19 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $855.19 million and approximately $225.26 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00195577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00738563 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00075906 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

