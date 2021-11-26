Opacity (OPCT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

