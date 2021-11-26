Opium Price Reaches $2.04 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Opium has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00003802 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $83,349.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

