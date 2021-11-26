Optas LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 4.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,833. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average is $242.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

