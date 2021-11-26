OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.49 million and $151,239.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

