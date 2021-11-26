Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 20,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 747,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $660.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.