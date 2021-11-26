OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 926,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $690.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

