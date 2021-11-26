Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $272.07 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $272.07 million and $30.78 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

