O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $639.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,328. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.