ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,396 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.59% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

ORIC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.