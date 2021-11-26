Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

