Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading 5% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.29 and last traded at $132.20. 2,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.61.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

