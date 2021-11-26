Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 346.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.03 million, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

