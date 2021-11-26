Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

