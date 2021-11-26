Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$3.13. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 293,068 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$211,200. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,161,038. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 141,640 shares of company stock valued at $370,646.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

