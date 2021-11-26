Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as high as C$3.13. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 293,068 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
