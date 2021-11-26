OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $655,549.91 and $17.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.00376853 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015266 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001367 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.64 or 0.01258859 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.