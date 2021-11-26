Oxen Price Hits $0.65 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Oxen has a market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $55,746.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.38 or 0.07516467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00364246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.05 or 0.01033082 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00086662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00415881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.00465652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005793 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,066,607 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

