Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $227.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $231.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

