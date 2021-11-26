Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

