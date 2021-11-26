Oxygen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $118.89 million and $1.16 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,933,473 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

