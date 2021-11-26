Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,411.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3,405.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

