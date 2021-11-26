Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

PCRX opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 76.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 73.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 135.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

