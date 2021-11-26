PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.46

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPGPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

