PAID Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $65.64 million and $1.59 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

