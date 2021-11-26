PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $12.94 or 0.00023781 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $474.35 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00233883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 244,397,970 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.