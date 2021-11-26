Panda Yield Reaches Market Cap of $19,250.57 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $19,250.57 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

