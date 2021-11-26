PANTHEON X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,273.00 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $13,273.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

XPN is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

