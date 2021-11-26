Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $215,050.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,685,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

