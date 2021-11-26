Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 20,159 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of National Instruments worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

