Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,716 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Balchem worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 71.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $101.66 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

