Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 41,095 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 236,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

