Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 68,107 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of South Jersey Industries worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $220,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 142.35%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.