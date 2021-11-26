Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

BRKR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

